Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 19-25

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 for an evening of Asian music and graphic novels. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.
Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library
Come build with us at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.
Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 23. For more information, call 767-3300.
Adult Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library
Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 to make a rice heating pad and homemade sugar scrub. Supplies will be provided. You may bring your own essential oils if desired. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 775-3362.
Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For more information, call 767-3733.
Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.
Book Discussion at Patterson Branch Library
The Left-to-Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 to discuss Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.
Movie at the Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 for a movie about the most famous movie monster of them all! Teens and adults welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.
