Local News

Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 19-25

By:

Posted: May 19, 2019 11:00 AM CDT

Updated: May 19, 2019 01:00 PM CDT

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20 for an evening of Asian music and graphic novels. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835. 

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library
Come build with us at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 20. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library  
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21 and Thursday, May 23. For more information, call 767-3300. 

Adult Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library
Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21 to make a rice heating pad and homemade sugar scrub. Supplies will be provided. You may bring your own essential oils if desired. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 775-3362. 

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library 
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21. For more information, call 767-3733. 

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 23. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733. 

Book Discussion at Patterson Branch Library
The Left-to-Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 to discuss Down the River unto the Sea by Walter Mosley. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300. 

Movie at the Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 25 for a movie about the most famous movie monster of them all! Teens and adults welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)
 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected