LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is from the Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, March 28 & Thursday, March 31

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Birdhouse Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, March 28

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we make birdhouses to decorate any shelf in your house for spring at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For Ages 13+. Call Godeke at 806-775-3362 or stop by in person to register.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, March 29, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, March 29, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, March 30, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, March 31, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, March 29

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 29

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of March! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

St. Patrick’s Day Games at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, March 29

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Join us for a fun afternoon of St. Patrick’s Day themed games for all ages at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 30

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, March 31

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Canvas Painting for Adults at Mahon Library

Friday, April 1

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Make art with us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th St! Canvas and painting supplies will be provided. Space is limited and registration is required. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot. For Ages 18+ of all skill levels.

Sunset Garden Cinema at Groves Branch Library

Friday, April 1

8:00 to 10:00 PM

Bring your blankets and chairs and watch an outdoor family movie at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Free refreshments provided. For movie title, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Art at the Library at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 2

10:30 AM to 3:00 PM

We invite your participate in a drop-in tiny art program at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. All ages are welcome, and supplies will be provided. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Worth the Wait (Fertility Support Group) at Mahon Library

Saturday, April 2

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet the first Saturday of every month at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 2

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:



Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, April 2; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, April 2; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, April 2

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft and work on basic literacy skills! We will have snacks for the kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. For ages 0-8 at Patterson Branch Library, 1826 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library