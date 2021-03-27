Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 28 – April 3

(Photo provided by the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)

Jelly Bean Topiary Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Make your own jelly bean topiary at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29. This program is for adults and registration is required. Register in person or call the library at 775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 30, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 30, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 31, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, April 1, 10:30 AM

Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1. Tuesday’s theme will be crayons and Thursday’s theme will be bunnies.

Easter Egg Sight Words with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 for a literacy activity to help children recognize basic words by sight.

