Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 28 – April 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:
Jelly Bean Topiary Craft at Godeke Branch Library
Make your own jelly bean topiary at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 29. This program is for adults and registration is required. Register in person or call the library at 775-3362.
In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library
Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:
Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, March 30, 10:30 AM
Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, March 30, 11:30 AM
Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, March 31, 10:30 AM
Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, April 1, 10:30 AM
Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library.
Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30 and Thursday, April 1. Tuesday’s theme will be crayons and Thursday’s theme will be bunnies.
Easter Egg Sight Words with Lubbock Public Library
Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 31 for a literacy activity to help children recognize basic words by sight.
(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)