LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

2021 Federal Tax Forms Are Here!

We have 1040 Forms and Instruction Booklets available in English and Spanish at all Lubbock Public Library locations!

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, March 7 & Thursday, March 10

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, March 7

7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, to discuss Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris by Paul Gallico. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 806.767.3733.



In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, March 8, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, March 8, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, March 9, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, March 10, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, March 8

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 8

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday for the month of March! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, March 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Have you ever heard about the Great Lubbock Airport War? Learn about the 5 year battle between the City of Lubbock and the Federal Government over the return of the municipal airport after World War II. Presented by Dr. Don Abbe of the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, contact Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 806-767-3733.

Computer Classes for Adults at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, March 9

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week is Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, March 9

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Forever Young Adult Book Club at Mahon Library

Wednesday, March 9

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Who says young adult books are just for teens? Join a book club for YA fans who are a little less “Y” and a bit more “A”. This month we are discussing Firekeeper’s Daughter by Angeline Boulley at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 for more information and to reserve your copy today!

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, March 10

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, March 12

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for families! Join us for stories, songs, crafts and more fun at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, March 12

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)