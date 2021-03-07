Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, March 7-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! Attendance will be limited to allow social distancing. Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings at all times in the library. This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, March 9, 10:30 AM

Street) – Tuesday, March 9, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, March 9, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, March 10, 10:30 AM

Street) – Wednesday, March 10, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, March 11, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9 and Thursday, March 11 for virtual storytime. Tuesday’s theme is Pete the Cat and Thursday’s theme is kindness.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10 and learn how to make a Pete the Cat sensory bin. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Compliment Jar Craft with Lubbock Public Library

Spread some kindness! Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 12 and learn how to make a compliment jar.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)