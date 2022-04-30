LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 2 & Thursday, May 5

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Egg Carton Bouquet at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 2

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we make a bouquet out of egg cartons for Mother’s Day at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue! This is an all ages event.. Registration is required. For more information and to register call 806-775-3362

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 2

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We discuss book/movie adaptations at this monthly book club! In May, we will discuss Where the Crawdads Sing by Delia Owens. Books are available at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street or can be sent to any library for pickup. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, May 3, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, May 3, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, May 4, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, May 5, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, May 3

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 3

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mother’s Day Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 3

4:30 to 5:30 PM

We will make a body scrub to give to mom on Mother’s Day at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. We will be using everyday materials such as sugar, oil and different scents to make this a special gift! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, May 4

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a new book club in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. In May, we will discuss A Walk in the Woods by Bill Bryson. Call 806-767-2710 to register and pick up a book at LAAC.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 4

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, May 4

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers and Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Star Wars Nerf Wars at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, May 4

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Bring your Nerf gear and battle inside the library after hours! Star Wars gear/costumes encouraged! Generic darts and light refreshments provided. This event is for Tweens and Teens at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 5

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Canvas Painting for Teens at Mahon Library

Friday, May 6

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Bring out your inner Picasso and make a work of art to gift to your favorite gal for Mother’s Day! Canvases and painting supplies will be provided for free at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Space is limited, call 806-775-2835 to reserve your spot today. For Ages 12-18.

Mommy and Muffins Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, May 7

10:00 to 11:00 AM

In honor of Mother’s Day, let’s read books that celebrate mom! This storytime is geared for children ages 6 and under, but all ages are welcome to attend. A craft will be provided after to make DIY mother’s day cards at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Worth the Wait: Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, May 7

10:30 AM – 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Free Comic Book Day at All Lubbock Public Library Locations

Saturday, May 7

9:00 AM to 5:00 PM

Pick up free comics at each library location while supplies last! Different titles at each location. Titles are not guaranteed. Costumes/cosplay encouraged. Backdrops for taking pictures will be provided. Sponsored by Star Comics.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Saturday, May 7; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, May 7; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)