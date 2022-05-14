LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 16 & Thursday, May 19

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Dogs at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, May 16

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we turn old damaged books into little dogs at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is for ages 13 and up. Call 806-775-3362 to register or for more information

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, May 17, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, May 17, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, May 18, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, May 19, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, May 17

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “If My Man Were a Bird” by Jedda Robaard while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Oceans of Possibilities Movie Night at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, May 17

4:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us as we watch an ocean-themed family-friendly movie at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Plus, learn about some the exciting things we have planned for our 2022 Summer Reading Program! Packaged snacks will be provided. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, March 17

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Calling all true crime fans! This month we are discussing “America’s Femme Fatale” by Jane Simon Ammeson. Books are available to be checked out. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy and come join the discussion at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 18

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, May 18

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Baby/Toddler Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 19

10:00 to 10:45 AM

We’re trying out a new storytime format at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Adults, bring both your baby and your toddler to a storytime designed for you. As the adult, you and your baby (birth-2 years-old) will attend a special baby storytime created to encourage finger play, vocalization, movement, and other creative play. At the same time, your toddler (2-4 years-old) will attend a toddler storytime where they will read a book and do simple experiments pertaining to the theme. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 19

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, May 20

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Snack Attack” by Terry Border while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, May 21

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 21

2:00 to 3:00 PM

This month we are discussing “Deception” by Selena Montgomery. Copies are available for checkout at Patterson Branch Library, 1826 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)