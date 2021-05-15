Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 16-22

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, May 18, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, May 18, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, May 19, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Thursday, May 20, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 18 and Thursday, May 20. Tuesday’s theme will be flowers and Thursday’s theme will be bees.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited. For more information, call 775-3362.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 19 for a flower garden craft.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 19 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, May 21. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited. For more information, call 767-3733.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)