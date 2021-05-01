Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 2-8

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Mother’s Day Craft Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make a Mother’s Day gift for your mom at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3. Space is limited; call 775-3362 to register or register in person at the library.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 3 to discuss Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss and Love by Matthew Logelin. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) – Tuesday, May 4, 10:30 AM

Street) – Tuesday, May 4, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) – Tuesday, May 4, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) – Wednesday, May 5, 10:30 AM

Street) – Wednesday, May 5, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) – Thursday, May 6, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4 and Thursday, May 6. Tuesday’s theme will be squirrels and Thursday’s theme will be dance.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 5 for a fun craft activity.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 5 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Master Gardeners Virtual Program with Lubbock Public Library

Join the Lubbock Master Gardeners at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 7 to learn about planting seeds and seedlings.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)