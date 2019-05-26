Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 26 – June 1

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Libraries Closed for Memorial Day

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, May 27 in observance of Memorial Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, May 28.

Petting Zoo at the Mahon Library

Kick off summer with animals from Whitley Acres Exotic Ranch at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28. This is an outdoor program for ages 12 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

South Plains Wildlife at Godeke Branch Library

Meet animal ambassadors from the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-3362.

Kindness Rocks at the Mahon Library

Teens can paint rocks at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. After the program, hide your creations around town for people to find! Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Teen Job Search Program at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 to learn effective strategies for resumes, job applications, and interviews. Ages 14 to 18. For more information, call 775-3362.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 28 and Thursday, May 30. For more information, call 767-3300.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28. For more information, call 767-3733.

Stories that Rock at the Mahon Library

Listen to stories from storyteller Kris Olson at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

Lubbock Lake Landmark at Patterson Branch Library

Have some fun with our friends from Lubbock Lake Landmark at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 29. Grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29 for an awesome kids’ movie. Tickets are required for this program. Pick up tickets at the library on the day of the program. Tickets are free and are first come, first served. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Petting Zoo at Groves Branch Library

Kick off summer with animals from Whitley Acres Exotic Ranch at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30. This is an outdoor program for ages 12 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen Space Program at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 30 for a space program presented by the Science Spectrum. The first 35 teens will see a planetarium show inside the Science Spectrum’s travelling space bubble. Other activities will be provided for those not in the space bubble. Grades 6 through 12. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

(News release from the Lubbock Public Library)