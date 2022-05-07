LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Freedom Brass Quintet of the Air Force Band of the West at Mahon Library

Sunday, May 8

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us for a music-filled afternoon with a special performance by the Freedom Brass Quintet of the Air Force Band of the West at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. There will be giveaways for military moms in attendance! For more information, call 806-775-2835.



Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, May 9

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “You Be Mommy” by Karla Clark while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, May 9 & Thursday, May 12

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, May 9

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with kids ages 3 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.



In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, May 10, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, May 10, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, May 11, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, May 12, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, May 10

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 10

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, May 10

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Learn about a National Treasure in Lubbock County- The Southwest Collection/Special Collections Library at Texas Tech University and its value to the people of West Texas. Presented by Texas State Historian Monte Monroe and the Lubbock County Historical Commission Located at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, May 11

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, May 11

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Forever Young Adult Book Club at Mahon Library

Wednesday, May 11

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Who says young adult books are only for teens? Join a book club for YA fans who are a little less “Y” and a bit more “A”. This month we will discuss “Legendborn” by Tracy Deonn at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Pick up a copy at Mahon Library! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Baby/Toddler Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 12

10:00 to 10:45 AM

We’re trying out a new storytime format at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! Adults, bring both your baby and your toddler to a storytime designed for you. As the adult, you and your baby (birth-2 years-old) will attend a special baby storytime created to encourage finger play, vocalization, movement, and other creative play. At the same time, your toddler (2-4 years-old) will attend a toddler storytime where they will read a book and do simple experiments pertaining to the theme. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 12

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, May 12

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Yes or No” by Elisha Cooper while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, May 14

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special Saturday storytime for the whole family at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! We’ll have stories, songs, crafts, and activities! This storytime is intended for ages 0-7 but all ages are welcome. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, May 14

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft and work on basic literacy skills at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will have snacks for kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. For ages 0-8. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, May 14

1:00 to 5:00 PM

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at Godeke Branch Library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

