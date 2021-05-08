Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, May 9-15

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Nerd Meet at Patterson Branch Library

Calling all nerds! Come play video games and computer games at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Monday, May 10. Ages 8 and up are welcome. For more information, call 767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, May 10. Each family will receive a copy of the book Friends for Mouse by Rosalinda Kightley while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Hub City Community Helpers with Lubbock Public Library

What do police officers do? Find out in the newest installment of our Hub City Community Helpers video series, premiering at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 10 at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! Adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, May 11, 10:30 AM

Street) — Tuesday, May 11, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, May 11, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, May 12, 10:30 AM

Street) — Wednesday, May 12, 10:30 AM Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, May 13, 10:30 AM

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 11 and Thursday, May 13. Tuesday’s theme will be trains and Thursday’s theme will be frogs.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 12 for a train craft that you can eat!

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, at 12:30 on Wednesday, May 12 for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. To register, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 13. Each family will receive a copy of the book A Pocket for Corduroy by Don Freeman while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. Space is limited, and adults and children age 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Learn to Bake with Lubbock Public Library

Watch the first episode of our new “Library Loaves” video series, premiering at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 14 at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary. Ms. Fallon will demonstrate how to make Boston Brown Bread.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)