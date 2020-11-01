Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 2 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 2 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Reel Books Book Group at the Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 2 to discuss News of the World by Paulette Jiles. Copies of the book can be sent to any Lubbock Public Library location for checkout. For more information, call 767-3733.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 3 and Thursday, November 5 for virtual storytime. The theme for November 3 will be Dia de Los Muertos and the theme for November 5 will be sports.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4 for a fun autumn tree craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 5 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)