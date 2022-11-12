LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, November 14

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Rocket’s Leaf Pile” by Tad Hill while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Learn to Knit and Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 14

3:00 to 5:00 PM

Want to learn how to knit and crochet? Come join us to learn this craft at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Ages 8 and up are welcome! Please bring your own needles and yarn. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 14 & Thursday, November 17

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, November 15, 10:30 AM

— Tuesday, November 15, 10:30 AM Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, November 15, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) –Wednesday, November 16, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, November 16, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, November 17, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) –Thursday, November 17, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 15

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Gobble, Gobble” by Roger Priddy while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 15

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientists Club: Thanksgiving Catapult at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 15

4:30 to 6:30 PM

In our new Mad Scientists Club program series, we will have a different STEM activity each month! This month we will build a catapult out of popsicle sticks, rubber bands, and small erasers that are Thanksgiving/fall themed! We will also have a contest to see who can catapult their erasers the longest distance. For grades K-6 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 15

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, November 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

In November, we will discuss the book, “American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper” by Daniel Stashower. For ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Call 806-775-2835 to reserve a copy of the book today!

Anime Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 15

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Play card games, board games, and video games, while we watch anime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For ages 8 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, November 18

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Rocket’s Puppy Friends” by Tad Hill while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Left to Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 19

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us as we discuss “Waiting for Christmas” by Pat Simmons. You may pick up a copy of this book at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, or you may have a copy sent to your nearest location. At your expense, you may also download your book on your personal device. We will see you there! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: