Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 14-20

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 15 & Thursday, November 18

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Crepe Paper Mum Gift Box

Monday, November 15

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we make little crepe paper flowers to attach to a gift box. Keep it for yourself or gift to a friend! At Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. Call to register at 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, November 16, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, November 16, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, November 17, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, November 18, 10:30 a.m.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 16

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Fall Harvest Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 16

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Come decorate a fall craft with us at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For all ages. Call to register at 806-767-3300.

Groves Cinema: Movie Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 16

6:15 PM to 8:15 PM

Watch a PG movie about ghost hunting, for ages 12+. Refreshments will be provided at Groves Branch Library at 5520 19th Street. For title information, call 806-767-3733.

True Crime Book Club

Tuesday, November 16

6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Discuss the Book The Devil in the White City by Erik Larson Books are available for checkout. Call Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy! This book club any true crime lovers and amateur detectives!

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, November 16

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 17

12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 17

2:00 PM to 3:15 PM

Our computer classes for adults is continuing with a new time and location! Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every Wednesday at 2PM. We will discuss a different topic every week:

11/17- Basics of Microsoft Word

11/24- How to Create a Resume

12/1- Saving Files with Google Drive

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, November 19

10:30 AM to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

19th Annual Left to Right Book Discussion Celebration

Friday, November 19

6:00 PM

This month we will be continuing discussing the book Dream Come True by Vanessa Miller. Books are available for checkout at Patterson Branch Library. We’ll be having our annual celebration at Uncle Julio’s, 6230 Slide Road. Due to limited seating, please RSVP with Kathy at 806-775-2851.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:|

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankord Avenue) — Saturday, November 20, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, November 20, 1 to 5 p.m.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 20

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

