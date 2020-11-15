Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 15-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 16 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 16 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 17 and Thursday, November 19 for virtual storytimes about fall.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17 for a special storytime presented by the Parenting Cottage. We will read Ten Apples Up on Top by Dr. Seuss and make a craft. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 18 for a craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 19 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 20 for a special storytime presented by the Parenting Cottage. We will read The Ugly Pumpkin by Dave Horowitz and make a craft. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Left to Right Book Group at Patterson Branch Library

The Left to Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 21 to discuss The Stolen Daughter by ReShonda Tate Billingsley. Copies of the book can be sent to any Lubbock Public Library location for checkout. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)