Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 17-23

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 18. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Catch It, Kitty by Nicola Parsons. For more information, call 775-2838.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 18 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, November 18. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19 and Thursday, November 21. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Bring new life to old books with our DIY recycled book pumpkin project at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 19. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

“Let It Go” at the Mahon Library

Enjoy a variety of children’s activities inspired by your favorite sisters from Arendelle at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 21. For more information, call 775-2838.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.



Kids’ Book Tasting at Godeke Branch Library

Sample some delicious new books—with your eyes, not your mouth—at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, November 21. Grades 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-3362.



