LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 13th through 19th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Lubbock Public Library Holiday Hours:

Wednesday, November 23: 9AM to 6PM (Mahon closes early)

Thursday, November 24: Closed

Friday, November 25: Closed

Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 26.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 21

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Giant Sized Family Game Night at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 21

3:30 to 6:00 PM

Celebrate National Family Week and kick off Fall Break at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Bring your friends, coworkers and family to join the FUN as we play a variety of giant sized games! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Bullet Journaling for Teens at Mahon Library

Monday, November 21

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Looking for a creative way to organize your schedule, manage your to-do lists, and track progress on your goals? Try bullet journaling! Discover the different types of bullet journals, why they have become so popular, and how they can improve your organization and boost your creativity. A free journal will be provided to participants while supplies last. For ages 12-18 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Upcycled Books: Teacups at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 21

5:30 to 7:00 PM

Join us as we turn books into teacups using various folding techniques! This program is for teens and adults at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 21

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. This program is for families with children ages 3 and up at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, November 22, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, November 22, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 23, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, November 23, 12:30 PM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 22

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Campfire Fun at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 22

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Bring a friend and join us for some campfire fun! Sip on apple cider while crafting campfire wishing stones and make & take s’more kits! For ages 10-17 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 22

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word/Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, November 22

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.