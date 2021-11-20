Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 21-27

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 22, at 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Bedtime Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 22, at 6:30 to 7:30 PM

Join us for a special evening storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. There will be stories plus a take-home activity. Don’t forget to wear your favorite jammies! For Ages 3-8. For more information, call 806-767-3733

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, November 23, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, November 23, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 24, 10:30 a.m.

Groves Cinema: Movie Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 23, at 6:15 PM to 8:15 PM

Watch a movie (rated R) based on a popular video game series, for ages 16+. Refreshments will be provided at Groves Branch Library at 5520 19th Street. For title information, call 806-767-3733.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, November 23, at 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 24, 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 24, 2:00 PM to 3:15 PM

Our computer classes for adults is continuing with a new time and location! Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every Wednesday at 2PM. We will discuss a different topic every week:

11/24- How to Create a Resume

12/1- Saving Files with Google Drive

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, November 27, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, November 27, 1 to 5 p.m.

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 25, and Friday, November 26, for the Thanksgiving Holiday. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 27. Even when our doors are closed, our digital collection is always open! Download Libby, the one-tap reading app, or visit lubbock.overdrive.com to access eBooks, Audiobooks and eMagazines for free! You will need your library card number and PIN number to login. Call any of our libraries if you need assistance.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)