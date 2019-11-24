Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 24-30

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, November 25. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teen Trashion Show at Godeke Branch Library

Turn yesterday’s trash into today’s original fashion at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Due to limited space, registration is required. Email libgodeke@mylubbock.us or call 775-3362 to register.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 25 for a holiday potluck. Bring food to share, listen to Asian music, socialize and play games. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Recycling Department Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Solid Waste/Recycling will be at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26 to read It’s Easy Being Green and play recycling bingo. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 26. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Lubbock Libraries Closed for Thanksgiving

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 30.

