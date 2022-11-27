LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of November 27th through December 3rd.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 28 & Thursday, December 1

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 28

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring! Coloring pages and art supplies provided at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For Ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, November 29, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, November 29, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 30, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, November 30, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, December 1, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, December 1, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 29

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, December 2

9:00 to 10:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, December 3

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Tiny Art: Holiday Edition at Mahon Library

Saturday, December 3

3:00 to 4:30 PM

Come join us as we make tiny works of art! They will be displayed in a tiny art show at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. This is a family event. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: