LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 30th through November 5th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Friday, November 11 for a Staff Training Day. Regular hours will resume on Saturday, November 12.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 7 & Thursday, November 10

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Paper Bag Mirror Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 7

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We will be upcycling paper grocery bags into a chic mirror for your wall at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. This program is for adults, ages 18+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 7

7:00 to 8:00 PM

This month we will be discussing “Conversations with Friends” by Sally Rooney at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Books are available for checkout and can be sent to your preferred location. For ages 16+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, November 8, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, November 8, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, November 9 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, November 9, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, November 10, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, November 10, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 8

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 8

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 8

7:00 to 8:00 PM

The Nicolett Hotel figures prominently in the history of early Lubbock and was moved across the canyon to the new town where it sat south of the courthouse until it was dismantled in 1940. Come hear this fascinating story. Presenter is Dr. Paul Carlson, Lubbock Historian at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This program is in collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Turkey Planter Pots at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 9

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make a cute turkey decoration for your Thanksgiving table! This is a family program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Genealogy for Beginners at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 9

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Start your family history journey by learning the basics of genealogy research and the online websites you can use to trace your family roots! This program is for adults, ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

November 9 Book Talk

Wednesday, November 9

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Do you love Colleen Hoover’s books? Come join us as we discuss November 9 by Colleen Hoover. Books are available for checkout at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, or can be sent to your preferred location. Call 806-775-2835 to learn more and reserve your copy! For ages 16+

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, November 10

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Apple Farmer Annie” by Monica Wellington while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Teen Talk at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, November 10

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join other teens and let your voice be heard to talk about the things that matter to you and to learn life skills. Please register at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, or by calling 806-775-3362. This is an after-hours program for Grades 6-12.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 12

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a special Saturday story time for the whole family! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 12

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we read several books at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! Each family will receive a book while supplies last. We will also sing songs and provide a small snack and a drink for the children that attend. This program is geared for kids ages 2-5 but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Native American Heritage Month Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, November 12

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Come celebrate National Native American Heritage month at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. The local Native American People of the Plains and Beyond (NAPPB) organization will teach some beading techniques. This program is for all ages! For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: