Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 7-13

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 8, 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, November 8, 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Author Talk with Linda Broday at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 8, 6:30 PM to 7:30 PM

New York Times Bestselling Author will discuss “Writing the Old West in a Modern World” at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) Tuesday, November 9, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Tuesday, November 9, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) Wednesday, November 10, 10:30 a.m.

Teen Game & Anime Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 9, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Come play board and video games and watch anime with other teens at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, November 9 & Thursday, November 11, 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 10, 12:30 PM to 1:00 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 10, 2:00 PM to 3:15 PM

Our computer classes for adults is continuing with a new time and location! Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every Wednesday at 2PM. We will discuss a different topic every week:

11/10- Basics of Email

11/17- Basics of Microsoft Word

11/24- How to Create a Resume

12/1- Saving Files with Google Drive

International Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, November 10, 4:30 PM to 5:30 PM

This month we are learning about the world and culture of Australia! Join us for stories and activities. For Ages 4-7. Located at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Forever Young Adult Book Club

Wednesday, November 10, 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM

Discuss the Book Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. Books are available for checkout. Call Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 806-775-2835 to reserve your copy! This book club is for adults who love YA books.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Friday, November 12, 11:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, November 13, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, November 13, 1 to 5 p.m.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 13, 10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 13, 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

All Lubbock Public Libraries will be closed on Thursday, November 11 for staff training. Regular hours will resume on Friday, November 12. Out digital collection is always open! Read eBooks, audiobooks, and eMagazines on your device by downloading the Libby App or visiting www.lubbockoverdrive.com

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)