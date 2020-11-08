Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Nov. 8-14

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, November 9 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, November 9 for a special storytime presented by the Parenting Cottage. We will read Pirate Jack Gets Dressed by Nancy Raines Day and make a craft. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 10 and Thursday, November 12 for virtual storytime. The theme on November 10 will be apples and the theme on November 12 will be leaves.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join us on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 11 for a fall leaf craft We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 12 for a special storytime presented by the Parenting Cottage. We will read There Was an Old Lady Who Swallowed a Fly and make a craft. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

“Dancing Popcorn” STEAM Program at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, presents a STEAM program for kids at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 12. We will look at chemical reactions with unpopped popcorn and other everytday things found in your kitchen. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14 for stories, crafts and a free book for families with children age 5 and under. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)