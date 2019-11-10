Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, November 11-16

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Libraries Closed November 11

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, November 11 for staff training. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, November 12.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12 and Thursday, November 14. For more information, call 767-3300.

Teen DIY Picture Frames at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12 and decorate your own picture frame. Supplies will be provided. Ages 10 to 18. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 14. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, November 14. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be Happy Thanksgiving, Biscuit! by Alyssa Capucilli. For more information, call 767-3300.

Fall Crafts at Godeke Branch Library

Make fall-themed crafts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 14. Kindergarten through grade 6. For more information, call 775-3362.

Left to Right Book Group at Patterson Branch Library

The Left to Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 16 to discuss A Second Helping by Beverly Jenkins. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)