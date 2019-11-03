Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, November 3-9

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 4. This month’s topic will be using social media, networking and travel to help with family research. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 4 for an evening of anime, Asian music and graphic novels. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 4 to discuss A Man Called Ove by Frederick Backman. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5 and Thursday, November 7. For more information, call 767-3300.

Water Department Storytime at Mahon Library

Our friends from the Water Department will join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 5. We will read Why Should I Recycle? and do a water activity. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-2838.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 5. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 7. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teen Book Tasting Program at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, November 7 to sample an assortment of books and maybe find your new favorite! Grades 6 through 12. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Franchise Fever at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 9 for an adventure movie. Adults and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

