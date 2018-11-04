Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, November 4-10

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, November 5. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, November 5 for an evening of anime, crafts and music. Teens and adults welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 5 to discuss The Invisible Man by H.G. Wells. Refreshments inspired by the book will be served. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Class at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, November 6 and Thursday, November 8. For more information, call 767-3300.

Kids' Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us for an animated movie at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6 at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Kids and teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 6. For more information, call 767-3733.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 7 and we will do our best to help. We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, November 8. For more information, call 767-3300.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, November 10 for a fantasy movie. Teens and adults welcome. For movie title, call 775-2835.

(News release from the City of Lubbock)



