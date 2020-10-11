Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 11-17

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 12 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12 for a special storytime presented by the Parenting Cottage. We will read a story about owls and make a tissue paper owl. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 12 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

Join our virtual D&D game for ages 12 and up at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 12. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13 and Thursday, October 15 for a virtual storytime featuring some of our new children’s books.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14 for a fun craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Ready to Read is back! Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17 for stories, crafts and a free book for families with children age 5 and under. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)