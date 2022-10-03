LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 2nd through the 8th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Branch and the Patterson Branch Library.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 3 & Thursday, October 6

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 3

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We meet the first Monday of each month to discuss books that are being made into films. This month, we’ll be discussing Pachinko by Min Jin Lee. Books are available at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, or can be sent to any library for pickup. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, October 4, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, October 4 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, October 5, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, October 5, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, October 6, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, October 6, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 4

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Build Your Own Monster at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, October 4

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us as we create our own fun and silly monsters out of different materials! This is a family program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 4

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we play a variety of card games, board games, and video games at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! For ages 8+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, October 5

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a new book club in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. We will discuss The Woman in Black by Susan Hill. Call 806-767-2710 to register and pick up a book at LAAC.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, October 5

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers & the Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

House Plants Through Winter at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, October 6

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Learn to maintain indoor plants through the winter with Lubbock Master Gardener Betsey Heavner. This is an adult program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 8

11:00 to 11:30 AM

A special Saturday storytime for families! Join us for songs, crafts and play at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Saturday, October 8; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, October 8; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

For more information, please visit the Lubbock Public Library website or call (806) 775-2834.