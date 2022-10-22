LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 23rd through the 29th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 24 & Thursday, October 27

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 24

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. Ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, October 25, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, October 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, October 26, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, October 27, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, October 27, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, October 25

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Mad Scientists Club: States of Halloween Matter at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, October 25

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us for a fun STEAM program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. In this program, we will investigate mixtures and solutions with a fun Halloween theme. The process will be shown through following a recipe with prepackaged snacks. For Grades K-6th. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, October 25

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, October 26

3:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word/Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-767-3733. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Preschool Halloween Party at Mahon Library

Thursday, October 27

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a fun preschool Halloween party at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Dress up as your favorite book character and come make spooky crafts! Ages 2 to 7. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Nerf Wars: Humans vs. Zombies at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, October 27

6:30 to 8:30 PM

Bring your nerf gear and celebrate Halloween with a special Humans vs Zombies themed nerf wars! Generic darts and light refreshments provided. Families will play from 6:30-7:30, Adults will play from 7:30-8:30. Limited spots are available. Please contact Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 806-767-3300 to register.

Princess Storytime at Mahon Library

Friday, October 28

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime as we dress up, listen to books, sing songs, and make crafts with special guests from Royally Fun Parties. For ages 0-7 at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Haunted Lubbock: A History at Mahon Library

Friday, October 28

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Do you believe in ghost stories? In this lecture, a storyteller will share true stories of paranormal sightings and hotspots of paranormal activity that have been reported throughout Lubbock from the past 100 years. Stories will include unsolved murders or paranormal sightings at spots like Lubbock Cemetery, Hell’s Gate, Pioneer Hotel, Cliffhouse Restaurant, and Lubbock High School. Due to the dark and disturbing content of certain stories, this lecture is intended for adults only and viewer discretion is advised. For ages 18+ at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Anime Crafternoon & Costume/Cosplay Contest at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, October 29

2:30 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we make gross Halloween crafts while watching Halloween anime episodes! Dress up and compete for prize swag at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Tweens (Ages 9-12) will be from 2:30 – 3:30 PM and Teens (Ages 13-17) will be from 4:00 – 5:00 PM. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, October 29; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, October 29; 1:00 to 5:00 PM



