Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 24-30

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 25, & Thursday, October 28, from 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Spider Wreath Decoration at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, October 25, at 7:00 PM

Create a spooky spider web wreath. This craft is not for those scared of spiders! For ages 13+ at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Please register by calling 806-775-3362.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, October 26, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, October 26, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, October 27, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, October 28, 10:30 a.m.

Halloween Party

Tuesday, October 26, at 4:30 PM

Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy crafts, games, and so much more! For all Ages at 1836 Parkway Drive. Please register by calling 806-767-3300.

Winter Gardening Tips at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, October 26, at 6:30 PM

Learn winter gardening tips from the Lubbock Master Gardeners at 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, October 26, at 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, October 27, at 12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Computer Basics at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, October 27, at 5:00 PM

At Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, we will be holding free classes on computer basics every Wednesday at 5:00 PM.

October 27 Class: Saving Files with Google Drive

Haunted Library Ghost Tour at Mahon Library

Friday, October 29; Saturday, October 30; & Sunday, October 31 from 7:00 – 8:00 PM

Take a tour of the dark and creepy library basement and share ghost stories at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Space is limited, call 806-775-2835 to RSVP. For ages 18+

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) Saturday, October 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) Saturday, October 30, 1 to 5 p.m.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 30, from 2:00-3:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Sugar Skull Decorating Workshops at Groves & Patterson Branch Libraries

Saturday, October 30, from 2:00 – 3:30 PM

Decorate sugar skulls and learn about Dia de los Muertos! Sugar skulls are provided by the TTU International Cultural Center. This event is for all ages. Call 806-767-3373 (Groves) or 806-767-3300 (Patterson) for more information.

Trick O’ Treat at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 30, from 2:00 – 5:00 PM

Come trick or treat throughout Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, make spooky crafts and enjoy lots of other fun, family-friendly activities! Don’t forget to dress up in costume! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 30, at 10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

