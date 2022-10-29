LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Public Library has released a schedule of events for the week of October 30th through November 5th.

The Lubbock Public Library system includes the Mahon Library, the Goedeke Branch Library, the Groves Branch Library and the Patterson Branch Library.

Here is the list of events provided to EverythingLubbock.com in a press release:

Trick O’ Treat Around the Library at Mahon Library

Monday, October 31

12:00 to 5:0 PM

Dress up as your favorite book character and go on a spooky scavenger hunt at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Find the clues to see if you will get a trick or a treat. Ages 2 to 12. For more information, call 806-775-2835

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, October 31 & Thursday, Thursday 3

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Trick or Treat Halloween Afternoon at Groves Branch Library

Monday, October 31

4:30 to 5:30 PM

Join us for a special Trick or Treat Halloween afternoon at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will have storytime, crafts, and games. Come dressed up in your Halloween costume! This program is for families with children ages 3 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, November 1, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, November 1, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, November 2 26, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, November 2, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, November 3, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, November 3, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 1

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Día de los Muertos Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, November 1

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Come decorate sugar skulls for Día De Los Muertos! A brief overview of the history will be presented. This is an all ages program at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computer Classes for Adults at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, November 1

5:00 to 6:00 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue for basic computer classes for adults. We will cover a different topic every week! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers and Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-3362. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, November 2

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a new book club in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. We will discuss “Where the Crawdads Sing” Delia Owens. Call 806-767-2710 to register and pick up a book at LAAC.

Día de los Muertos Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Wednesday, November 2

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Come decorate sugar skulls for Día De Los Muertos! A brief overview of the history will be presented. This is an all ages program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Día de los Muertos at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 2

6:00 to 8:00 PM

We will host activities to celebrate Día de los Muertos, including sugar skull decoration crafts and a community ofrenda on display for the community to contribute to. All are welcome to attend this free family event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835

Día de los Muertos: Learn and Craft at Godeke Branch Library

Thursday, November 3

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Learn about Día de los Muertos and create fun sugar skull crafts with a Texas Tech University educator while supplies last. This is an all ages program at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, November 5

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are: