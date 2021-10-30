Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 31-Nov. 6

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Pubic Library:

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, November 1 & Thursday, November 4

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Sugar Skull Decorating Workshop at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, November 1

4:00-5:00 PM

Come decorate sugar skulls for Dia De Los Muertos at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. We will be joined by the TTU International Cultural Center for an educational presentation. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Reel Books Book Group at Groves Branch Library

Monday, November 1

7:00- 8:00 PM

Discuss the book Anatomy of a Scandal by Sarah Vaughan. Books are available at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street for checkout. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:



Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, November 2, 10:30 a.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, November 2, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, November 3, 10:30 a.m.

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, November 4, 10:30 a.m.

Dia De Los Muertos at Mahon Library

Tuesday, November 2

4:00-8:00 PM

The Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, will host activities and crafts to celebrate Dia De Los Muertos including ofrenda crafts and a community ofrenda on display in the library for the community to contribute to. There will also be sugar skull decorating and a movie showing of a popular animated movie about the holiday. This event is free and all are welcome.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, November 2

10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, November 3

12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634.

Computer Classes for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 3

2:00-3:15 PM

Our computer classes for adults is continuing with a new time and location! Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, every Wednesday at 2PM. We will discuss a different topic every week:

11/3- Basics of Internet

11/10- Basics of Email

11/17- Basics of Microsoft Word

11/24- How to Create a Resume

12/1- Saving Files with Google Drive

Worth the Wait: Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Wednesday, November 3

6:30-8:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet the first Wednesday of every month at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, November 6, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, November 6, 1 to 5 p.m.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, November 6

10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 806-775-3634

(Press release from the Lubbock Public Library)