Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Oct. 4-10

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, October 5 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 5 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6 and Thursday, October 8 for a virtual storytime featuring some of our new children’s books.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 7 for a fun craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 8 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Lubbock Master Gardeners Present: October Gardening Checklist

The Lubbock Master Gardeners Association is joining the library at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 for a virtual presentation on things to do in your garden this October.

