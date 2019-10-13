Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, October 13-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a story, craft, and free book presented by the Parenting Cottage at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 14. The featured book will be Jinx and the Doom Fight Crime by Lisa Mantchev. Ages 8 and under. For more information, call 775-2838.

STEM Activities with Fairy Tales at Godeke Branch Library

Kids in grades 2 to 6 are invited to a STEM program at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 14. Help Hansel and Gretel get a message to their father so they can escape from the witch. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 14. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 14 for an evening of horror-themed anime episodes. We will also be making decorated phone cases. Bring your own case and charms. Adults and older teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, October 14. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 15 and Thursday, October 17. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make Halloween crafts, including a spooky skeleton and glow-in-the-dark pumpkins, at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

OneBook LBK Book Discussions at Lubbock Libraries

OneBook LBK is a community-wide reading program of the Louise Hopkins Underwood Center for the Arts sparking creative and meaningful discussion. This year’s book is The Time It Never Rained by Elmer Kelton. Discussions of the book will take place at the following locations and times:

Godeke Branch Library

5034 Frankford Avenue

Tuesday, October 15

6 p.m.



Mahon Library

1306 9th Street

Wednesday, October 16

6 p.m.



Groves Branch Library

5520 19th Street

Monday, October 28

6:30 p.m.

Other events are scheduled at LHUCA. Call 762-8606 or visit lhuca.org for more information.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 15. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 16. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 17. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.



Teen “Zombie Attack” Program at Godeke Branch Library

We need teens to help us fend off a zombie invasion at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 6 p.m. on Thursday, October 17! Supplies will be provided. Call 775-3362 to register.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 19. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.