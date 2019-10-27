Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, October 27 – November 2

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Costume Party at Mahon Library
Preschoolers, join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 28 for a costume party. Dress as your favorite character and join us for games, crafts and activities. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library
Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, October 28. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 28 for a Halloween party, potluck and cosplay contest. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library
The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29 and Thursday, October 31. For more information, call 767-3300.

Halloween Party at Patterson Branch Library
 Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29 for a fall party with games, crafts and snacks. Ages 10 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 29. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library
Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 30. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register of for more information.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Halloween Crafts at Godeke Branch Library
Make Halloween crafts at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 31. For kindergarten through grade 6. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Water Department Storytime at Groves Branch Library
Our friends from the Water Department will join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 1. We will read Not for Me Please! I Choose to Act Green by Maria Godsey and then play a go green game. Each family will receive a free book to take home, courtesy by Literacy Lubbock. Ages 2 to 5. Call 767-3733 for more information.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library
Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, November 1. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

Sugar Skull Workshop at Mahon Library
Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 and make sugar skulls for the Day of the Dead. All ages welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

World War I Documentary at Mahon Library
Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 2 for a documentary film about World War I as told by the men who were there. For more information, call 775-2835.

