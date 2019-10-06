Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, October 6-12

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 7 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Genealogy Workshop at Patterson Branch Library

Become a family historian with our research tools and tips at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, October 7. This month’s topics will be DNA testing options and organizing research materials. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, October 7 for an evening of card games, board games and video games. Ages 8 and up. For more information, call 775-2835.

Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, October 7 to discuss Killers of the Flower Moon by David Grann. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

STEM Activities with Fairy Tales at Godeke Branch Library

Kids in grades 2 to 6 are invited to a STEM program at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 4 p.m. on Monday, October 7. Help Cinderella design a coach so she can go to the ball. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, October 8 and Thursday, October 10. For more information, call 767-3300.

Children’s Movie at the Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8 for a children’s movie. For movie title and other information, call 775-2838.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 10. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Water Department Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Recycling will join us for a special storytime at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10. We will read Compost Stew by Mary McKenna Siddals and use recycled materials to make our own compost stew. Ages 2 to 5. For more information, call 775-3362.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for a story and craft presented by the Parenting Cottage at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 10. Ages 8 and under. This month’s featured book will be It’s Pumpkin Day, Mouse! by Laura Numeroff. For more information, call 767-3300.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, October 10. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Franchise Fever at the Mahon Library

Join us for a zombie movie at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. Adults and older teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.

