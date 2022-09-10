LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library

Monday, September 12

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Chugga, Chugga, Choo Choo” by Emma Garcia while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 12 & Thursday, September 15

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Family Lego Night at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 12

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, and use your imagination to create items made out of Legos! Legos will be provided. Ages 3 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street) — Tuesday, September 13, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, September 13, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, September 14, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, September 14, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 15, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, September 15, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 13

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Glimpses of Lubbock History at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 13

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Hear the story of how the Harvey House was saved from the wrecking ball by Slaton citizens at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Built in 1912 as a restaurant that served railroad passengers in Slaton, it is the last remaining structure from the Atchinson, Topeka and Santa Fe Railroad in Slaton. Today the Harvey House is a successful event venue and bed and breakfast. This will be presented by Tony Privett. Tony Privett is a Slaton native who led the volunteer efforts of the Harvey House restoration for the past 30 years. Now retired, he had a varied career as a book publisher, writer, and public relations specialist. This program is in collaboration with the Lubbock County Historical Commission. For Ages 10+. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, September 14

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Email. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 15

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Celebrando Hispanic Heritage Month: Mexican Folk Art Mirrors Family Craft at Mahon Library

Thursday, September 15

4:00 to 5:30 PM

Celebrando Hispanic Heritage Month at Lubbock Public Library! Lubbock Public Library honors the rich heritage and immense contributions the Hispanic Community has made to U.S. culture and society. During this art workshop, we will be giving step-by-step instructions on how to create a beautiful Mexican Folk Art mirror and discuss the brief history of the importance of the mirror within Mesoamerican cultures. Free kits will be available while supplies last. This is an all ages event at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Digital Navigators Certification Series at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, September 15

5:00 to 6:00 PM

This is part 1 of our Digital Navigators Certificate Series at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. In this class we will be setting up a Google account and discussing Gmail. We will also talk about the basics of email such as attaching documents, creating folders, and more! At the completion of this 8 class series, each participant will be receive a certificate that can be used as a resume booster or a job enhancer! You must complete all classes to receive your certificate. If you need to make up a class, please call 806-775-2835 to reschedule.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, September 16

10:30 to 11:00 AM

Join us for a special storytime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Pat-a-Cake Monkeys” by Silver Dolphin Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3733

Family Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 17

11:00 to 11:30 AM

A special Saturday storytime for families! Join us for songs, crafts and play at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street! Intended for ages 0-7, but all ages are welcome! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Nutrition for Superhero Health at Godeke Branch Library

Saturday, September 17

1:00 to 2:00 PM

Learn to eat healthy like a superhero with Natural Grocers Nutritional Health Coach Lauriena Cruz! This event is for children of all ages at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Ready to Read Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 17

2:00 to 4:00 PM

Join us as we read books, make a craft, and work on basic literacy skills! We will have snacks for the kids and each family gets a free book while supplies last. This program is for kids newborn to 8 years old at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Outdoor Games at Groves Branch Library

Saturday, September 17

2:30 to 4:30 PM

Join us for some outdoor fun! We’ll have jumbo games as well as team backyard games. This is a teen event at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Recycled CD Art at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 17

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us as we will create beautiful one of a kind wall art using acrylic paint and old CD’s! For Ages 10-17 at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 17; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 17; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)