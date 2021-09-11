Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 12-18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Mahon Library Library

Monday, September 13 — 10:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 775-2838.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 13 & Thursday, September 16 — 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 767-3300.

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, September 14, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, September 14, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, September 14, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, September 15, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Wednesday, September 15, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 16, 10:30 a.m.

Grandparent’s Day Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, September 14 — 4:30 PM

Come create a special photo craft to give to your grandparent. All ages are welcome for this family craft program at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 767-3300.

Planting in the Fall Garden with the Lubbock Master Gardeners at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, September 14 — 6:30 PM

Learn what to plant in the fall and how to prepare plants for cooler weather, as well as other seasonal projects. Presented by the Lubbock Master Gardeners, for all ages. Located at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave. For more information, contact 775-3362.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, September 14 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 15 — 12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

International Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Wednesday, September 15 — 4:30 PM

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a special storytime. We will read stories in both English and Romanian and learn about Romanian culture. For more information, call 767-3733

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Wednesday, September 15 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a fun craft tutorial for kids.

Book Fest Book Folding

Thursday, September 16 — 10:30 AM

Learn the art of book folding with Ms. Kaitlyn on facebook.com/lubbocklibrary. Pick up some used books to practice your book folding at the Friends of the Library Book Sale happening at the Lubbock Book Fest on September 25!

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 18, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 18, 1 to 5 p.m.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Friday, September 17 — 10:30 AM

Join us for a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 767-3300.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 18 — 2:00 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive for a special storytime for families with children age 5 and under. Each family will receive a free book to take home. For more information, call 767-3300.

GED Classes at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 18 — 10:00 AM

Literacy Lubbock will have a brand new and free GED class meeting at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. This class will give you the tips and tricks you need to pass the GED test! You must be enrolled with Literacy Lubbock to attend. Enrollment is free! For more information, contact Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634

Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library at 1306 9th Street and enjoy our exhibit about the U.S. Constitution! The exhibit will be at the library from September 3rd-September 25th during regular library hours. It is made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas.

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)