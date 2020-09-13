Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 13-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 14 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 14 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

Join our virtual D&D game for ages 12 and up at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 14. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 15 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in September at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for September 15 and September 17 is pirates.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 16 for a fun craft tutorial. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 17 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Space will be limited. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Spanish Language Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 19 for a virtual storytime in Spanish with Yahaira Hernandez from Telemundo Lubbock.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)