“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 19 & Thursday, September 22

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Upcycled Books: Faux Deer Head at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 19

5:30 to 6:30 PM

Join us at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, as we tackle one of our more difficult book folding endeavors! We’ll be turning old books into a faux deer head. No registration required. For Teens and Adults. Call 806-775-3362 for more information.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, September 20, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, September 20, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, September 21, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, September 21, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, September 22, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, September 22, 11:00 AM

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Tuesday, September 20

12:30 to 1:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “Let’s Learn Counting 123” by Come To Life Books while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 20

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Apple STEAM Activity at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, September 20

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us for a fun STEAM activity at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive! We will place a small apple in various fluids to see which liquid stops the apple from oxidizing or turning brown. While we are waiting for our results, we’ll decorate paper apples with vinegar, baking soda, and food coloring. For Grades K-6. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

True Crime Book Club at Mahon Library

Tuesday, September 20

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Want to explore the world of crime, murder, and betrayal? Join us for our True Crime Book Club, where we play amateur detectives on some of the most infamous cases in history! In September, we will discuss “People Who Eat Darkness: The True Story of a Young Woman Who Vanished from the Streets of Tokyo – and the Evil That Swallowed Her Up” by Richard Lloyd Parry. Call 806-775-2835 or stop by your local branch to reserve a copy of the book today! Ages 18+

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, September 21

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Google Drive. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835.

NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 22

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Left-to-Right Book Club at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, September 24

2:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us as we discuss “I Almost Forgot About You” by Terry McMillan. You may pick up a copy of this book at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, or you may have a copy sent to your nearest location. At your expense, you may also download your book on your personal device. We will see you there! For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Saturday, September 24; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, September 24; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

