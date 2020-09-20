Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 20-26

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 21 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 21 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 22 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary every Tuesday and Thursday in September at 10:30 AM for a virtual storytime. The theme for September 22 and September 24 is the fair.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23 and make a coffee filter kite. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 24 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Lubbock Public Library Virtual Classics Book Club

Join the Lubbock Public Library’s new online book club at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 24 to discuss Through the Looking Glass by Lewis Carroll. The ebook is available for checkout on lubbock.overdrive.com with your Lubbock Public Library card. To join the discussion, email libgodeke@mylubbock.us for a link to our chat room on Zoom. Ages 16 and up.

Spanish Language Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 26 for a virtual storytime in Spanish with Yahaira Hernandez from Telemundo Lubbock.

Left-to-Right Book Group at Patterson Branch Library

The Left-to-Right book group is back! Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 to catch up with friends and check out the book for our October discussion. We will be social distancing and face coverings are required. For more information, call 767-3300.

