LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

Family Movie Time at Mahon Library

Monday, September 26

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Schools out! Join us at the library for a free family movie with free snacks provided! Seating in the Community Room at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street is limited to 100. Doors open 10 minutes prior to the start of the movie. Showing: The Bad Guys. Rating: PG. Runtime: 1 Hour and 40 minutes. Ages 0-11. For more information call 806-775-2835.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Monday, September 26 & Thursday, September 29

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Adult Coloring Evening at Groves Branch Library

Monday, September 26

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us for a relaxing session of coloring at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. Coloring pages and art supplies provided. Ages 15 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Fingernail Polish Mugs at Godeke Branch Library

Monday, September 26

7:00 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we will be using fingernail polish to hydro dip ceramic mugs at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For ages 13+. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9th Street), Tuesday, September 27, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Tuesday, September 27, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Wednesday, September 28, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Wednesday, September 28, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Thursday, September 29, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street), Thursday, September 29, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 27

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Plan-To-Do-Better: A Meet, Greet & Plan Group at Patterson Branch Library

Tuesday, September 27

5:30 to 6:45 PM

Join us with your planner and let’s plan for the month! Bring ideas and suggestions. You are welcome to bring extra stickers to swap, share or personalize your planner. For ages 16 and up at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Game Night at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 27

6:30 to 8:00 PM

Join us as we play a variety of card games, board games, and video games at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street! For ages 8+

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, September 28

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Microsoft Word/Google Docs. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Fertility Support Group at Mahon Library

Saturday, October 1

10:30 AM to 12:00 PM

This peer-led support group and book club is open to those struggling with infertility, miscarriage, or infant loss. You are not alone. We meet every 1st Saturday at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Author Talk with Amanda Banks, Ph.D at Patterson Branch Library

Saturday, October 1

2:00 to 3:30 PM

Join us as author Dr. Amanda Banks discusses her book, “Amazing Race: Inspiring Stories and Winning Leadership Lessons from 1968 Olympian and Coach Jarvis Scott”. Books will be available for purchase at Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. For more information call 806-767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue), Saturday, October 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive), Saturday, October 1; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

(Press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)