Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 9 a.m. on Monday, September 28 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 28 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons with Lubbock Public Library

Join our virtual D&D game for ages 12 and up at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, September 28. Visit www.lubbocklibrary.com/virtual-dd-campaign for details on creating a character and joining the game, or email cmcgrath@mylubbock.us for more information.

Storytime at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-2838.

Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 29 for a virtual storytime.

Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3733.

Crafty Kids with Lubbock Public Library

Join Miss Kaitlyn on Facebook or YouTube at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30 for a fun craft. We are @LubbockLibrary on Facebook and @LubbockPublicLibrary on YouTube.

Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 1 for stories, songs and activities for preschoolers. Attendance will be limited to allow for social distancing. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 775-3362.

Spanish Language Virtual Storytimes from Lubbock Public Library

Join the library on Facebook at www.facebook.com/LubbockLibrary at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 3 for a virtual storytime in Spanish with Yahaira Hernandez from Telemundo Lubbock.

Ready to Read at Patterson Branch Library

Ready to Read is back! Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 3 for stories, crafts and a free book for families with children age 5 and under. Adults and children aged 10 and up must wear face coverings in the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library)