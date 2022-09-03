LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Lubbock Public Library:

**All Lubbock Public Library Locations will be closed on Monday, September 5 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 6.**

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, September 6, 10:30 AM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, September 6, 11:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Wednesday, September 7, 10:30 AM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Wednesday, September 7, 12:30 PM

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 8, 10:30 AM

Groves Branch Library (5520 19th Street) — Thursday, September 8, 11:00 AM

Knit With Us at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 6

1:00 to 3:00 PM

Please join us for an afternoon of knitting at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. We will meet every Tuesday afternoon! All skill levels are welcome. Please bring your own needles and yarn. Now for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Reel Books Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 6

7:00 to 8:00 PM

We meet the first Monday of each month to discuss books that are being made into films. This month, we’ll be discussing “Daisy Jones & The Six” by Taylor Jenkins Reid. Books are available at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, or can be sent to any library for pickup. Ages 18 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Hub City Book Club: Chapter One at Lubbock Adult Activity Center

Wednesday, September 7

10:30 to 11:30 AM

Join us for a new book club in partnership with Lubbock Parks and Recreation at the Lubbock Adult Activity Center, 2001 19th Street. We will discuss “Lincoln Lawyer” by Michael Connelly. Call 806-767-2710 to register and pick up a book at LAAC.

Shaving Cream Painting at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 7

4:00 to 5:00 PM

We will be making art prints from shaving cream and food coloring! This is a family event at Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue. For more information, call 806-775-3362.

Digital Navigators Basic Computers Class for Adults at Mahon Library

Wednesday, September 7

4:00 to 5:00 PM

Join us at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street for basic computer classes for adults. Each week this month we will cover a different topic! This week we will focus on the Basics of Computers & the Internet. Whether you’re a beginner or just need a refresher, this class is for you! For more information, call 806-775-2835. NOTE: This is not the same class as the Digital Navigators Certification Series.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 8

11:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free copy of the book “My Fun Farm Trip” Roger Priddy while supplies last courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 8

3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 806-767-3300.

Anime Crafternoon at Groves Branch Library

Thursday, September 8

4:30 to 6:00 PM

Join us for a fun afternoon as we make crafts, play games, and watch anime at Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street. This program is for ages 12 and up. For more information, call 806-767-3733.

Bilingual Storytime at Mahon Library

Saturday, September 10

11:00 to 11:30 AM

Join us for stories, songs, rhymes and fun for children of all ages and their parents or caregivers. Storytime will be presented in Spanish and English at Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street. For Ages 0-7. Cuentos, canciones, rimas y diversión para niños de todas las edades y sus padres o sus cuidadores. Este programa se presenta en español e inglés For more information, call 806-775-2835.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

In-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome. Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 10; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 10; 1:00 to 5:00 PM

