Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, Sept. 5-11

Libraries Closed Monday

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 6. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 7.



Book Discussion at Groves Branch Library

Tuesday, September 7 — 7:00 PM

The Reel Books book group will meet at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, to discuss Death on the Nile by Agatha Christie. Copies of the book are available for checkout and can be sent to any library location for pickup. For more information, call 767-3733

In-Person Storytimes at Lubbock Public Library

Come to preschool storytime at the library! This week’s schedule is:

Mahon Library (1306 9 th Street) — Tuesday, September 7, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Tuesday, September 7, 10:30 a.m. Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Tuesday, September 7, 11:30 a.m.

Groves Branch Library (5520 19 th Street) — Wednesday, September 8, 10:30 a.m.

Street) — Wednesday, September 8, 10:30 a.m. Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Thursday, September 9, 10:30 a.m.

Virtual Storytime with Lubbock Public Library

Tuesday, September 7 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for virtual storytime.

Tiny Tots Storytime at Godeke Branch Library

Wednesday, September 8 –12:30 PM

Come to the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Ave, for a storytime and a free book, courtesy of Literacy Lubbock. For more information, call Literacy Lubbock at 775-3634.

Parenting Cottage Storytime at Patterson Library

Join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Library, 1836 Parkway Drive. Each family will receive a free book while supplies last, courtesy of the Parenting Cottage. For more information, call 767-3300.

“Crafty Kids” with Lubbock Public Library

Wednesday, September 8 — 10:30 AM

Join the library at www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary for a food related activity for kids.

Book Boat Activity with Lubbock Public Library

Thursday, September 9 — 10:30 AM

Learn how to create a book boat with Ms. Tiffany S. This is a perfect little reading nook out of materials found around your house! www.Facebook.com/LubbockLibrary

“Game On!” at Patterson Branch Library

Thursday, September 9 — 3:30 to 5:30 PM

Come to the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, for an afternoon of board games and video games for grades K-12. For more information, call 767-3300.

Robin’s Nest Tutoring at Lubbock Public Library

The library is pleased to announce in-person tutoring for K–12 students at the library. This is free tutoring for a variety of subjects. Learn more and sign up at www.robinsnesttutoring.com. Walk-ins are also welcome.



Dates and times are:

Godeke Branch Library (5034 Frankford Avenue) — Saturday, September 11, 1 to 5 p.m.

Patterson Branch Library (1836 Parkway Drive) — Saturday, September 11, 1 to 5 p.m.

Blessings of Liberty: The U.S. Constitution at Mahon Library

Come to the Mahon Library at 1306 9th Street and enjoy our exhibit about the U.S. Constitution! The exhibit will be at the library from September 3rd-September 25th during regular library hours. It is made possible by a grant from Humanities Texas.

