Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 1-7

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Libraries Closed for Labor Day

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 2 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 3.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

Teddy Bears Picnic Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Bring your favorite teddy bear or other stuffed animal to a special storytime at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 4 and Thursday, September 5. For more information, call 767-3733.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 7. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

(News release from the City fo Lubbock)