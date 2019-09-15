Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 15-21

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

STEM Activities with Fairy Tales at Godeke Branch Library

Kids age 10 and up are invited to a STEM program at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 3 p.m. on Monday, September 16. Help the Gingerbread Man build a bridge to cross the river and get away from the Big Bad Wolf. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Family LEGO Night at Groves Branch Library

Build with LEGOs at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Monday, September 16. We will have LEGO pieces available, or you can bring your own. For more information, call 767-3733.



Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 16 for an evening of board games, card games and video games. Ages 8 and up welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 17 and Thursday, September 19. For more information, call 767-3300.

Crafty Adults Program at Godeke Branch Library

Make DIY candles at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17. Supplies will be provided. Ages 18 and up. Call 775-3362 to register.

Teen Mosaic Craft at Patterson Branch Library

Make a mosaic craft at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17. Supplies will be provided. Ages 13 to 18. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.



Child Passenger Safety Program at Godeke Branch Library

Know for sure that your child is in the right car seat with a free safety inspection at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18. Presented by the Texas Department of Transportation. Call 775-3362 for more information.

Pirate Party at the Mahon Library

Dress up in your pirate best and join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, for a pirate crafts and activities at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, September 19. Ages 2 to 7. For more information, call 775-2838.

Gardening Storytime at Groves Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Keep Lubbock Beautiful will be at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for a special storytime on Thursday, September 19 at 10:30 a.m. We will read The Amazing Life Cycle of Plants by Kay Barnham, and then we will plant our sprouted bluebonnet seeds in the new Groves garden. For more information, call 767-3733.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 19. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Friends of the Library Book Sale at the Mahon Library

Shop for books, movies and more in the basement of the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, September 20 and Saturday, September 21. Friday shopping is for Friends of the Library members only. Non-members can join at the door. Saturday shopping is open to the public. We accept cash, checks, credit and debit cards. For more information, call 775-2835.

“Ready to Read” at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 21. Each family will receive a free book. For families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.

