Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 2-8
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:
Lubbock Public Libraries Closed for Labor Day
All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 3 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 4.
Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library
Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. For more information, call 767-3733.
Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library
Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5 and we will do our best to help. We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.
"Ready to Read" at Patterson Branch Library
Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 8. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer. That is why, on September 13, 2018, Covenant will bring Mobile Mammography to the Bobbie Gean and TJ Patterson Branch Library.
(News release from the City of Lubbock)
More Stories
-
The Airport Rescue and Firefighting Team will be performing live…
-
Regular business hours and city services will resume on Tuesday,…
-
Lubbock Animal Shelter increased their efforts to find animals homes,…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.