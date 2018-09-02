Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 2-8

(Library logo provided by the City of Lubbock)

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Lubbock Public Libraries Closed for Labor Day

All Lubbock Public Library locations will be closed on Monday, September 3 for Labor Day. Regular hours will resume on Tuesday, September 4.

Learn to Knit at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting, crochet, and even yarn spinning from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 4. For more information, call 767-3733.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, September 5 and we will do our best to help. We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

"Ready to Read" at Patterson Branch Library

Enjoy stories, songs and snacks at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 8. Free books for families with children age 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3300.Early detection is key in the fight against breast cancer. That is why, on September 13, 2018, Covenant will bring Mobile Mammography to the Bobbie Gean and TJ Patterson Branch Library.

