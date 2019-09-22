Schedule of upcoming events at the Lubbock Public Library, September 23-28

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) – The following is a news release from the Lubbock Public Library:

Toddler Time at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 23 for a story, music, scarf play and free play with a variety of toys for toddlers. For more information, call 775-2838.

Dungeons & Dragons at Patterson Branch Library

Come play Dungeons & Dragons at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 5 p.m. on Monday, September 23. All skill levels are welcome. Ages 13 and up. For more information, call 767-3300.

Nerd Meet at the Mahon Library

Join us at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, September 23 for an evening of Shojo anime and Asian music. Adults and teens welcome. For more information, call 775-2835.

The Game of Health at Groves Branch Library

Players age 12 and up are invited to play the Game of Health at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, at 7 p.m. on Monday, September 23. Roll the dice in our board game and discover whether you are a Healthy Hero or a Sidekick. Presented by TTUHSC Libraries and the Individualized Health Information Program. For more information, call 767-3733.

Computer Classes at Patterson Branch Library

The Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, will have computer class for adult beginners at 10:30 a.m. and advanced computer class at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, September 24 and Thursday, September 26. For more information, call 767-3300.

Fall Craft Fair for Children at Groves Branch Library

Welcome fall at the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24. Enjoy nature crafts for grade 5 and under. For more information, call 767-3733.

Recycling Storytime at Patterson Branch Library

Our friends from the Water Department and Recycling will join us for a special storytime at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 3:45 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24. We will read Not for Me, Please! I Choose to Act Green by Maria Godsey and play a “Go Green” game. For more information, call 767-3300.

Knitting & Crochet at Groves Branch Library

Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, for an evening of knitting and crochet from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 24. All skill levels welcome. For more information, call 767-3733.

One Page at a Time Book Club at the Mahon Library

Join us for a new book club for adults with intellectual disabilities and their caregivers at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 25. All reading levels are welcome. Call 775-2835 to register or for more information.

Libby and OverDrive Instruction at Godeke Branch Library

Want to learn how to check out ebooks and audiobooks using the Libby and OverDrive apps from Lubbock Public Library? This class is for you! We will meet at the Godeke Branch Library, 5034 Frankford Avenue, at 10 a.m. on Thursday, September 26. Please bring the device you will be using as well as your library card and PIN number. For more information, call 775-3362.

Drop-In Computer Help at Groves Branch Library

Do you have a computer question? Come to the Groves Branch Library, 5520 19th Street, from 4:15 to 5 p.m. on Thursday, September 26. We can help! We have laptops available, or you can bring your own laptop or device. For more information, call 767-3733.

Left to Right Book Group at Patterson Branch Library

The Left to Right book group will meet at the Patterson Branch Library, 1836 Parkway Drive, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 28 to discuss Never Gonna Be the Same by Gomer Joseph. Copies of the book are available for checkout at the library. For more information, call 767-3300.

Movie at the Mahon Library

Join us for a classic comedy at the Mahon Library, 1306 9th Street, at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 28. Adults and older teens welcome. For movie title and other information, call 775-2835.



